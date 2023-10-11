Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 11 Oct 2023
News
Air Date: Wed 11 Oct 2023
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton and Nick Cody as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News
Daughter Of Lynnette Dawson Reclaims Her Mother’s Story
It's been more than 40 years since Lynette Dawson went missing and nearly a year since Chris Dawson was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the murder of his wife. Now, their daughter Shanelle is revealing all to reclaim her mother's story. If this story has raised any issues for you, you can contact 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Claudia Karvan On What She Wants To Give Back To The Next Generation
Aussie acting legend Claudia Karvan got her first big break when she was only 10 years old, and now she wants to find the next big star with a new young stars initiative and she tells us why she wants to give back to the next generation of actors.
Charlotte Crosby On How She Broke The Masked Singer's One Big Rule
You would think Charlotte Crosby knows the rules of reality TV after she shot to stardom on Geordie Shore and went into the jungle for Australia's I'm A Celeb, but she told us that she actually broke The Masked Singer's one big rule...
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023