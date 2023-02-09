Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 09 Feb 2023
News
Air Date: Thu 9 Feb 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Georgie Tunny and guest Danielle Walker as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
Why NZ Is Trying To Stop Aussies Selling Manuka Honey
Meet Gary and Marilyn Proctor, who are spending their golden years producing manuka honey. But while courts have ruled both Australia and New Zealand can call their honey Manuka, the Kiwis are launching a fresh offensive to shut the Aussies out and things are getting sticky...
Fears Death Toll Will Rise After Türkiye-Syria Earthquake
The death toll after two earthquakes struck Türkiye and Syria has risen to over 4,300. But that toll is expected to get several times worse with tens of thousands trapped or unaccounted for. Journalist Melda Dogan joins us from Andana, Türkiye.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Australia Post Signals That Sending Letters Could Be A Thing Of The Past
We don't know if you have heard of a thing called 'E-Mail', it's basically like an electronic letter and it seems like it may finally be spelling the end of the humble letter, with Australia Post suffering a big loss as people send less and less written love notes (and bills, we guess).
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023