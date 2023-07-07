Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 07 Jul 2023
News
Air Date: Fri 7 Jul 2023
Join the Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Tara Rushton, Michael Hing, Susie Youssef and guests Danielle Walker, Claire Lovering and G Flip as they dissect the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Making News Today
Celebrity
Danielle Walker and Claire Lovering On The Most Surprising Thing About 1850s Australia
Danielle Walker and Claire Lovering play two bawdy 'hornbag' sisters in the new comedy series Gold Diggers, and they tell us what the most surprising thing they discovered about what Australia was like during the Gold Rush.
