Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 07 Feb 2023
News
Air Date: Tue 7 Feb 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Kate Langbroek and guests Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
Fears Death Toll Will Rise After Türkiye-Syria Earthquake
The death toll after two earthquakes struck Türkiye and Syria has risen to over 4,300. But that toll is expected to get several times worse with tens of thousands trapped or unaccounted for. Journalist Melda Dogan joins us from Andana, Türkiye.
Rising Number Of People Using Their Superannuation To Fast-Track Surgery
Imagine desperately needing surgery but having to raid your super to pay for it. For a growing number of Aussies, that’s precisely what they’re forced to do as hospital waitlists, and out-of-pocket costs blow out to record levels.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023