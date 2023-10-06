Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 06 Oct 2023
News
Air Date: Fri 6 Oct 2023
Join the Project hosts Michael Hing, Georgie Tunny, Susie Youssef and guest Gary Janetti as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News
One Woman's Four-Year Battle To Get Off The Streets And Find A Home
Joey King has been told that she "doesn't look homeless" on multiple occasions, but in reality, she has been on a four-year-long battle to find a place she can call home and thousands of other Australians are also struggling to find somewhere to live.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023