The Project - 06 Feb 2023
News
Air Date: Mon 6 Feb 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Jessie Stephens and guest Ben Harper as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
News (Delivered Differently)
Rising Number Of People Using Their Superannuation To Fast-Track Surgery
Imagine desperately needing surgery but having to raid your super to pay for it. For a growing number of Aussies, that’s precisely what they’re forced to do as hospital waitlists, and out-of-pocket costs blow out to record levels.
Celebrity
The Moment In Time Paul Rudd And Jonathan Majors Would Love To Go Back To
Paul Rudd stars alongside Jonathan Majors in the new Ant-Man! Paul has been in showbiz for nearly two decades, but there's one moment in time that he would love to go back to, so he can celebrate with his son all over again. This is just too cute!
2023