Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 06 Dec 2023
News
Air Date: Wed 6 Dec 2023
Join the Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Nick Cody and guest Kelsey Grammer as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Government Trying To Pass Emergency Laws To Lock Up Former Immigration Detainees After Three Arrests
Amid a political firestorm, the government is now scrambling to pass legislation that will allow authorities to lock up former immigration detainees, some convicted criminals, who have been released into the community.
Celebrity
Kelsey Grammer On What It's Like Making Frasier Without John Mahoney
Kelsey Grammer is returning to the titular role in the new season of Frasier, but since the show ended its first run, John Mahoney, who played his father Martin Crane in the show, has passed away. Kelsey tells us just how hard it was to make the show without his close friend.
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023