The Project - 06 Apr 2023
Air Date: Thu 6 Apr 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton and Wil Anderson they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Dance For Abilities Are The Parties Celebrating People With Disabilities
"These kids don't get included in so many parts of society, and they love to dance." And that's precisely what Dance For Abilities does, creating a safe space for people living with disabilities to have a boogie and a whole load of fun.
