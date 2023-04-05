Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 05 Apr 2023
News
Air Date: Wed 5 Apr 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Susie Youssef and guests Lona and Woodley as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Family's Desperate Plea To The Government For Australian Imprisoned In
Australian citizen, Hasan Askree, is behind bars in Pakistan, convicted of trying to overthrow a military leader. He’s been in jail since 2020 and now his Australian family has broken their silence in an exclusive interview with The Project.
