The Project - 04 Apr 2023
Air Date: Tue 4 Apr 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Jessie Stephens and guest Geena Davis as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Storm Chasing, Weather Lovers That Have Turned Giving Forecasts Into Big Business
The weather is the most talked about topic on earth. For more than a century, the Bureau of Meteorology has been our trusted provider. Now a new wave of unofficial and unqualified weather forecasters are using the speed of social media to deliver alternative reports to millions.
Housing Crisis Worsens And Aussies Left In Limbo After Housing Constructions Collapse
The housing industry in Australia is in chaos as a number of companies collapse. Beth and Joel were customers of Porter Davis, and tell us how they've been left with just a concrete slab after putting down a $97,000 deposit.
