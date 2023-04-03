Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 03 Apr 2023
News
Air Date: Mon 3 Apr 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Kate Langbroek & guests Chris Pratt & Charlie Day as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Housing Crisis Worsens And Aussies Left In Limbo After Housing Constructions Collapse
The housing industry in Australia is in chaos as a number of companies collapse. Beth and Joel were customers of Porter Davis, and tell us how they've been left with just a concrete slab after putting down a $97,000 deposit.
