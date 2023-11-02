Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 02 Nov 2023
News
Air Date: Thu 2 Nov 2023
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Liz Ellis and guest, Jack Riewoldt, as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Postpartum Psychosis Leaving New Mums In Psychiatric Units
Statistics show that 80% of new mums experience the baby blues, but some women, like Jacqueline, start experiencing concerning symptoms of postpartum psychosis, which can see them separated from their child. If you think you may need support for perinatal anxiety or depression, please contact PANDA on 1300 726 306 or Lifeline on 13 11 14.
