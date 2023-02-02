Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 02 Feb 2023
News
Air Date: Thu 2 Feb 2023Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Jessie Stephens and guests Paul Rudd and Jonothan Majors as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Is Adani The Largest Con In Corporate History?
Australia’s corporate regulator is investigating mining giant Adani amid claims it’s pulled off one of the biggest cons in corporate history. Tim Buckley is the director of Climate Energy Finance and tells us why billionaire Gautam Adani could be bleeding billions.
The Moment In Time Paul Rudd And Jonathan Majors Would Love To Go Back To
Paul Rudd stars alongside Jonathan Majors in the new Ant-Man! Paul has been in showbiz for nearly two decades, but there's one moment in time that he would love to go back to, so he can celebrate with his son all over again. This is just too cute!
