The Project - 01 Aug 2023
News
Air Date: Tue 1 Aug 2023
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Kate Langbroek and guest Celia Pacquola as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Government Faces Double Dissolution Over Housing Bill
Labor is bringing its Housing Australia Future Fund bill back to parliament after it was blocked by the Senate, and if blocked again, it could trigger a double dissolution election, meaning all seats are up for grabs. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joins us.
