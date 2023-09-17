The Project

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Nedd Brockmann On Why He Feels Unstoppable
NC | News

Air Date: Sun 17 Sep 2023

Record-breaking runner Nedd Brockmann raised a whopping $2.5 million for charity after he ran the entirety of Australia and became a huge inspiration for the nation, but he explains how that made him feel unstoppable after achieving the gruelling feat.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Latest Episodes

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Making News Today

Celebrity

Change Makers

2023