Nedd Brockmann On Why He Feels Unstoppable
News
Air Date: Sun 17 Sep 2023
Record-breaking runner Nedd Brockmann raised a whopping $2.5 million for charity after he ran the entirety of Australia and became a huge inspiration for the nation, but he explains how that made him feel unstoppable after achieving the gruelling feat.
