Flood Victims Still Waiting On Promise Of Buyback Scheme
Air Date: Sun 30 Jul 2023
Lismore residents have been left scratching their heads wondering where the government's promised $700 million went that was going to help them buyback houses after the devastating floods.
Lizzo Fan Gets Tattoo On Bum After Splendour Chaos
While most of us remember the concerts we go to by filming heaps of it, one fan took home a significant memento from Lizzo’s Splendour in the Grass performance by getting the star to sign her bum… and then getting it quickly tattooed. Bridget Saric tells us all about it.
Remembering Sinéad O'Connor, Who Died Aged 56
Irish singer, Sinéad O'Connor, has died aged 56. Tributes have flooded in for a woman who captivated and confounded the world. Irish radio host Dermot Whelan worked with Sinéad and joins us. If this story has raised any issues for you, you can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.
