Flood Victims Still Waiting On Promise Of Buyback Scheme
NC | News

Air Date: Sun 30 Jul 2023

Lismore residents have been left scratching their heads wondering where the government's promised $700 million went that was going to help them buyback houses after the devastating floods.

