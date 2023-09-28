Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 28 Sep 2023
Air Date: Thu 28 Sep 2023
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Harry Garside and guest Mel Buttle as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Life Uncut's Britt And Laura On Why Couples Should Never Swap Sides Of The Bed
Life Uncut is one of Australia's most popular podcasts, and it's about to head on tour... but before they head around Australia, we thought it was best to get their opinion on our relationship dramas, like... should couples switch sides of the bed?
Summer Warne On How Her Dad Shane Inspired Her For The Masked Singer
Daughter of the late, great cricketing legend Shane Warne, Summer, melted Australia's heart when she was eliminated from The Masked Singer after performing Coldplay's 'Yellow', and she joins us to explain how her dad inspired her to go on the show.
