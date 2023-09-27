Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 27 Sep 2023
News
Air Date: Wed 27 Sep 2023
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Nick Cody and guests Kiss as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Summer Warne On How Her Dad Shane Inspired Her For The Masked Singer
Daughter of the late, great cricketing legend Shane Warne, Summer, melted Australia's heart when she was eliminated from The Masked Singer after performing Coldplay's 'Yellow', and she joins us to explain how her dad inspired her to go on the show.
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023