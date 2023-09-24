Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Sunday Project - 24 Sep 2023
News
Air Date: Sun 24 Sep 2023
Join The Sunday Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Sarah Harris, Nazeem Hussain, Rachel Corbett and guest Andrew Farriss as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News
Kamahl Backflips Again And Supports The No Vote
Kamahl has made his decision-making journey surrounding the Voice referendum very public, after initially saying he would be backing the No vote, he then said he supported the Yes vote. Now, he will vote no again and he told us how he got to that decision.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023