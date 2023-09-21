Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 21 Sep 2023
News
Air Date: Thu 21 Sep 2023
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton and guests Tom Gleeson and Matt McConaughey as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News
New Zealand Warriors Fever Takes Over The NRL Finals
Just one game against the Brisbane Broncos stands between the New Zealand Warriors and their first NRL Grand Final in 12 years, and if they do it, we can all be expecting to say ‘Up The Wahs’ for the next week. Kyle Fenton, a Warriors super-fan, joins us.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023