Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 14 Sep 2023
News
Air Date: Thu 14 Sep 2023
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Sarah Harris, Sam Taunton, Kate Langbroek and guest Mel Buttle as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
The Treatment That Could End Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria
12-year-old Abby has cystic fibrosis, making her more prone to bacterial infections in her lungs. She is now the first patient in Australia's phage therapy trial, which could be the answer to the fight against antibiotic-resistant superbugs.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023