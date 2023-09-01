The Project

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Project - 01 Sep 2023
E | News

Air Date: Fri 1 Sep 2023

Join the Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Georgie Tunny, Micheal Hing, Susie Youssef and guest Kate Miller-Heidke as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Latest Episodes

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Making News Today

Celebrity

Change Makers

2023