Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 01 Sep 2023
News
Air Date: Fri 1 Sep 2023
Join the Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Georgie Tunny, Micheal Hing, Susie Youssef and guest Kate Miller-Heidke as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
Drastic Measures One Aussie Family Has Taken Against A School Bully
‘Jack’ is ten years old, and over the past year, he has been relentlessly bullied by another student in his school. In this story, we hear how the school system has struggled to stamp out the issue as it threatened to turn violent and the drastic measures his mother has had to take to prevent the bully from going near her son.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2023