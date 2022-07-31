Sign in to watch this video
The Sunday Project - 31 Jul 2022
News
Air Date: Sun 31 Jul 2022Expires: in 3 months
Join The Sunday Project hosts Rachel Corbett, Lisa Wilkinson, Michael Hing, Susie Youseff and guest Jane Fonda as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Indigenous Musician And Activist Archie Roach Dies Aged 66
Musician and activist Archie Roach has passed away after a long illness. The Gunditjmara and Bundjalung senior elder was an inspiration to the end. Uncle Jack Charles worked closely with Archie Roach as an ambassador for his foundation, and joins us.
2022