Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Sunday Project - 30 Oct 2022
News
Air Date: Sun 30 Oct 2022Expires: in 3 months
Join The Sunday Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Lisa Wilkinson, Michael Hing, Rachel Corbett and guest Wil Anderson as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
New Program To Help Parents Recognise The Signs Of Mental Health Crises In Young People
Would you know the signs of a young person contemplating suicide and if you did, would you know what to do about it? Now a new program is calling on parents to join the frontline of the youth mental health crisis. If you find yourself in need of help crisis support is available 24/7 through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2022