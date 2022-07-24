Sign in to watch this video
The Sunday Project - 24 Jul 2022
News
Air Date: Sun 24 Jul 2022
Expires: in 3 months
Join The Sunday Project hosts Lisa Wilkinson, Rachel Corbett, Tom Cashman, Susie Youseff and guest Ryan Tedder as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Celebrity
Ryan Tedder On Working With The Biggest Names In Music
OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry; Adele, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran to name a few. He tells Lisa Wilkinson what makes working with each star so different. Plus, he shares some exclusive news!
Aussie Cameron Smith Returns Home After British Open Win
Aussie golfer Cameron Smith has returned home to Florida, ahead of the rest of the PGA season after his British Open win. We catch up with the man himself to find out if the celebrations are still pumping, and what he's missed most about Australia.
