The Sunday Project - 20 Nov 2022
Air Date: Sun 20 Nov 2022Expires: in 3 months
Join The Sunday Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Lisa Wilkins, Michael Hing, Laura Byrne and guest Nath Valvo as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Iconic TV Soap Neighbours Back On TV In 2023
In one of the most incredible soap twists of all time, Neighbours is back! It's been four months since the show left our screens, but a return is slated for mid-2023. Ryan Moloney (Toadie) and Alan Fletcher (Karl Kennedy) join us to discuss how it came about.
COP27 Summit Agrees To Set Up Fund To Help Poorer Countries Battered By Climate Disasters
Countries have adopted a hard-fought final agreement at the COP27 climate summit that sets up a fund to help poor countries being battered by climate disasters - but does not boost efforts to tackle the emissions causing them
