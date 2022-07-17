Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Sunday Project - 17 Jul 2022
News
Air Date: Sun 17 Jul 2022
Expires: in 3 months
Join The Sunday Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Georgie Tunny, Michael Hing, Julie Goodwin and guest Tate McRae as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
Web Extra
2022