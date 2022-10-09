Sign in to watch this video
The Sunday Project - 09 Oct 2022
News
Air Date: Sun 9 Oct 2022Expires: in 3 months
Join The Sunday Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Lisa Wilkinson, Susie Youssef, Adam Spencer and guests Julia Gillard and Illy as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Bali Bombing Survivors Reflect 20 Years On
On the surface, Phil, Peter and Megan may seem like three people with very little in common, but all three survived the Bali Bombings 20 years ago. Their story is of courage and triumph against all odds. A warning, this story contains images that may be confronting.
