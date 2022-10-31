Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 31 Oct 2022
News
Air Date: Mon 31 Oct 2022Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore, Peter Helliar, Steve Price and guests Kings of Leon and Eddie McGuire as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Jockey Craig Williams Racing To Help Ukrainian Resistance
In the Melbourne Cup, millions of dollars will be wagered on Craig Williams and his mount Hoo Ya Mal. As one of Australia’s most successful jockeys, he’ll be vying for his second Cup win. But he is not in the saddle, as he is dedicating his time to helping the Ukrainian resistance.
Vigils To Take Place Across The Country To Remember Cassius Turvey
Across the country, vigils are being held in memory of 15-year-old Noongar boy Cassius Turvey. As investigations into his death continue, a nation shares its sadness and rage. Cassius’ mother, Mechelle and family friend Megan Krakouer join us. A warning to First Nations viewers, this story contains images of the deceased.
