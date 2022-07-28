Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 28 Jul 2022
News
Air Date: Thu 28 Jul 2022Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Lisa Wilkinson, Tom Cashman, Georgie Tunny and guest Brandon Flowers as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Ryan Tedder On Working With The Biggest Names In Music
OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry; Adele, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran to name a few. He tells Lisa Wilkinson what makes working with each star so different. Plus, he shares some exclusive news!
