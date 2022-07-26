Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 26 Jul 2022
News
Air Date: Tue 26 Jul 2022
Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore, Tom Cashman, Jessie Stephens and guest Angourie Rice as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
News (Delivered Differently)
Manly Sea Eagles Coach Apologises After Player Revolt Over Pride Jersey
Manly Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler has issued an apology after the club's decision to wear a pride jersey triggered a player boycott. Manly great Ian Roberts was the first, and only, league player to come out while still playing, and joins us.
Celebrity
Ryan Tedder On Working With The Biggest Names In Music
OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry; Adele, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran to name a few. He tells Lisa Wilkinson what makes working with each star so different. Plus, he shares some exclusive news!
Aussie Cameron Smith Returns Home After British Open Win
Aussie golfer Cameron Smith has returned home to Florida, ahead of the rest of the PGA season after his British Open win. We catch up with the man himself to find out if the celebrations are still pumping, and what he's missed most about Australia.
2022