Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 24 Oct 2022
News
Air Date: Mon 24 Oct 2022Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore, Peter Helliar, Steve Price and guests Vance Joy and Tim Minchin as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2022