Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 24 Jun 2022
News
Air Date: Fri 24 Jun 2022
Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Georgie Tunny, Tom Cashman and Susie Youssef as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
What Australia's Crypto King Predicts Will Happen Next
Up to a million Australians have already invested in cryptocurrencies. Last year, this market was valued at US$3 trillion, but in just 8 months, two-thirds of that value has vanished. So what does Australia's Crypto King predict will happen next?
The Couple Helping Ukrainians Build New Lives In Regional Australia
It's been 126 days since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. In that time, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have fled the country, with some arriving in Australia; Mark and Jenni have made it their mission to help those fleeing set up their life
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
Web Extra
What Australia's Crypto King Predicts Will Happen Next
Up to a million Australians have already invested in cryptocurrencies. Last year, this market was valued at US$3 trillion, but in just 8 months, two-thirds of that value has vanished. So what does Australia's Crypto King predict will happen next?
2022