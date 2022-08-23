Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 23 Aug 2022
News
Air Date: Tue 23 Aug 2022Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore, Peter Hellliar, Kate Langbroek and guest Fletcher as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
AFL Recruits New American Fan For Finals
The Carlton V Collingwood AFL game on Sunday was one for the ages but it wasn't just Aussies who loved the action, with Jason Quist from Chicago stumbling across a livestream that has started his love for the sport that is like 'running a marathon during a fist-fight.'
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2022