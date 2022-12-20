Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 20 Dec 2022
Air Date: Tue 20 Dec 2022Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Georgie Tunny, Michael Hing andd Kate Langbroek as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Meet The Australians Vying To Become The Best Speedcubers In The World
For most of us, we aren't that great at the Rubik's cube but for some it can be completed in seconds, including 13-year-old Queenslander Charlie, who is vying to take the World Championship from Melbournian, Feliks Zemdegs. We found out if he could do it.
