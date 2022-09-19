Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 19 Sep 2022
News
Air Date: Mon 19 Sep 2022Expires: in 3 months
The Project presents The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II hosted by Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore and Hamish Macdonald on the desk, plus Lisa Wilkinson and Sandra Sully live from Westminster.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
One In Three Aussies Are Still Very Keen to Work From Home & It's Becoming A Deal-Breaker
A recent survey from the National Bureau of Economic Research found that one in three Aussies are so keen to work from home that they would quit their current job and look for a new one if they couldn't work from home.
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2022