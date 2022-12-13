Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 13 Dec 2022
News
Air Date: Tue 13 Dec 2022Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Georgie Tunny, Tom Cashman and Kate Langbroek as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
What We Know About The Fatal QLD Police Shooting
More information about the fatal ambush that killed two police officers has been revealed, with conspiracy theories at the centre of the investigation. Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll and Queensland Police Union President Ian Leavers join us.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2022