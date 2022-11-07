The Project

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Project - 07 Nov 2022
NC | News

Air Date: Mon 7 Nov 2022Expires: in 3 months

Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore, Tommy Little, Calum Scott and guests Shaggy and Scott Pape as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Latest Episodes

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Making News Today

Celebrity

Change Makers

2022