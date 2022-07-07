Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 07 Jul 2022
News
Air Date: Thu 7 Jul 2022
Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Lisa Wilkinson, Em Rusciano, Tony Armstrong and guest Courtney Act as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
Liberal Party Implement New Target For Female Ministers
The New South Wales Liberal Party are looking to avoid the same fate as their federal counterpart, setting a target to have women run in at least 40% of seats at next year's state election. Liberal Party Vice-President Teena McQueen joins us to expla
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Rob Mills On The Many Obstacles To A Successful Proposal
Rob Mills is hitting the stage as Corny Collins in the latest production of Hairspray and he tells us how he's finally learnt to dance. But first, we heard all about the obstacles he endured on the way to asking our very own Georgie to marry him.
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
Web Extra
Liberal Party Implement New Target For Female Ministers
The New South Wales Liberal Party are looking to avoid the same fate as their federal counterpart, setting a target to have women run in at least 40% of seats at next year's state election. Liberal Party Vice-President Teena McQueen joins us to expla
2022