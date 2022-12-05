Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 05 Dec 2022
News
Air Date: Mon 5 Dec 2022Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Walleed Aly, Georgie Tunny, Pete Helliar and Steve Price as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
Meet Little Rap Legend Inkabee
An Indigenous rapper from Perth has released his debut single ‘Beat The Odds’ and he’s only ten years old. Ethan Eggington, also known as INKABEE, co-wrote the song with his hip-hop artist dad and hopes its lyrics will spread a message of strength and inspire other young people.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2022