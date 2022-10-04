Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 04 Oct 2022
News
Air Date: Tue 4 Oct 2022Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore, Peter Helliar and Kate Langbroek as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Screen Time Linked To Depression In Young People
New research shows the alarming rise of depression among young people, with a strong link to screen use. Will O’Meara was 15 when his mental health was at its worst, and his mother, Cathy MacMaster struggled to find help; they join us to tell us about their experience.
Advocates Call For People With Disabilities To Be At Centre Of NDIS Change
For many of the 4.4 million Australians living with disability, accessing the NDIS can be frustrating and often isolating. Now advocates are calling for those with lived experience to be at the centre of the rollout. Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott joins us.
