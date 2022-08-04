Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Project - 04 Aug 2022
News
Air Date: Thu 4 Aug 2022Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Georgie Tunny, Peter Helliar and guest Emma Thompson as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Latest Episodes
News (Delivered Differently)
Experts Warn Of Extreme Weather Combination For Australia
Flood-ravaged communities are desperate for a break in the weather as rain continues to belt the southeast. But experts are warning that a frightening combo of climate phenomena could mean the worst is yet to come. Meteorologist Nate Byrne joins us.
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Making News Today
Celebrity
Change Makers brought to you by Dell
2022