The Project - 03 Nov 2022

6 mins

New Program To Help Parents Recognise The Signs Of Mental Health Crises In Young People Would you know the signs of a young person contemplating suicide and if you did, would you know what to do about it? Now a new program is calling on parents to join the frontline of the youth mental health crisis. If you find yourself in need of help crisis support is available 24/7 through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800.