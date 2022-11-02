Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 02 Nov 2022
News
Air Date: Wed 2 Nov 2022Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore, Peter Helliar, Rachel Corbett and guests Donna Hay and Fifi Box as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Jockey Craig Williams Racing To Help Ukrainian Resistance
In the Melbourne Cup, millions of dollars will be wagered on Craig Williams and his mount Hoo Ya Mal. As one of Australia’s most successful jockeys, he’ll be vying for his second Cup win. But he is not in the saddle, as he is dedicating his time to helping the Ukrainian resistance.
