The Project

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Project - 01 Jul 2022
NC | News

Air Date: Fri 1 Jul 2022
Expires: in 3 months

Join the Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Em Rusciano,Tom Cashman and guest band Short Stack as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Latest Episodes

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Making News Today

Celebrity

Change Makers

Web Extra

2022