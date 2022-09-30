Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 30 Sep 2022
Air Date: Fri 30 Sep 2022Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Georgie Tunny, Susie Youssef, Ben Abbatangelo and guest Nazeem as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
First Nations People Open Up About The Royal Family
As Australia paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, our First Nations community were left feeling differently. Ben Abbatangelo speaks to other First Nations people about how they felt and why it's important the country starts talking about what the monarchy stands for.
