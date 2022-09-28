Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 28 Sep 2022
Air Date: Wed 28 Sep 2022Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore, Peter Helliar, Rachel Corbett and guest Tove Lo as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Pauline Hanson Reportedly Investigated Over Racist Tweet
The Australian Human Rights Commission is reportedly looking into One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson after drama on the floor of parliament over a tweet that's been branded as 'racist'. Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi, who was targeted by the tweet that started the row, joins us.
Optus Hack Will See Multiple States Change Driver's Licence Numbers
Multiple states across the country have announced they will change the driver's licence numbers of residents affected by the hack; it comes as the person who stole the data says they will no longer release the data onto the dark web.
