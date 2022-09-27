Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 27 Sep 2022
News
Air Date: Tue 27 Sep 2022Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore, Peter Helliar and Kate Langbroek as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Optus Hack Will See Multiple States Change Driver's Licence Numbers
Multiple states across the country have announced they will change the driver's licence numbers of residents affected by the hack; it comes as the person who stole the data says they will no longer release the data onto the dark web.
