The Sunday Project - 18 Sep 2022
Air Date: Sun 18 Sep 2022Expires: in 3 months
Join The Sunday Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Rachel Corbett, Susie Youssef, Lisa Wilkinson and guest John Legend as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Queen Elizabeth II Bonds Two Friends, Born 69 Years Apart, Together Forever
Two friends in Brisbane were born 69 years apart, but there is one thing they have in common, and this week, we joined them as they caught up and told each other their favourite things about the monarchy and Queen Elizabeth II.
