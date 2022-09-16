Sign in to watch this video
The Project - 16 Sep 2022
Air Date: Fri 16 Sep 2022Expires: in 3 months
Join the Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Lisa Wilkinson, Julie Goodwin and guest Kane Brown as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
Queen Elizabeth II Bonds Two Friends, Born 69 Years Apart, Together Forever
Two friends in Brisbane were born 69 years apart, but there is one thing they have in common, and this week, we joined them as they caught up and told each other their favourite things about the monarchy and Queen Elizabeth II.
13-Year-Old Ymer Abili Becomes Youngest Ever Footballer In Australia Cup
Last night's Australia Cup game was full of surprises, with 13-year-old Ymer Abili making his debut against A-League Mens side Macarthur, becoming the youngest player to ever play in the competition. Ymer and his Mum Amdie join us!
